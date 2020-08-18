Vic aged-care lawsuit could include gov’t

A lawyer leading the class action against a nursing home over Victoria's largest COVID-19 aged care outbreak hasn't ruled out extending the claim to federal or state governments.

Personal injury law firm Carbone Lawyers have launched legal action in Victoria's Supreme Court against Heritage Care Pty Ltd, the parent company of Epping Gardens.

As of Monday there had been 205 coronavirus cases to come out of the centre in Melbourne's northwest, with 186 residents and staff infected.

Sebastian Agnello, the son of 92-year-old Epping Gardens resident Carmela who died on July 28 after contracting COVID-19 at the facility, is leading the civil claim on behalf of about 25 families.

In the writ filed on Monday, Mr Agnello claims the home breached its duty of care by permitting staff and residents to not wear personal protective equipment and move freely within the home, risking the spread of COVID-19.

He also alleges aged-care staff from other centres were allowed into the home without self-isolating, while a baby shower on July 16 and a birthday party two days later were permitted despite access being restricted to essential workers and residents.

Tony Carbone, managing partner of Carbone Lawyers, said government authorities could be tacked on to the lawsuit if it comes to light they knew of the centre's problems.

"It could go beyond the home," he told AAP on Tuesday.

"The home's treatment was very poor. I'm not going to mince my words, it was pretty bloody disgusting, disgraceful delivery of services caring for these vulnerable elderly people.

"I don't mean the government in that but if it comes out that the government was aware that the place was a joke ... well, if that's the case wouldn't they step in there and do something?"

Mr Carbone said the alleged baby shower and party breaches were "absolutely disgraceful" and his clients were left distressed in the knowledge they sent their loved-ones to Epping Gardens.

"It's just a constant and consistent theme that they were not cared for," he said.

"They weren't doing the bare minimum."

Mr Carbone has spoken to the son of a COVID-positive man who allegedly was left to sleep on the ground on a mat without blankets covering his feet.

That resident died last Thursday, Mr Carbone said. Most of the families' relatives attached to the lawsuit have also perished.

He said it was too early to put a dollar figure the group would be seeking as each claim would need to be individually assessed.

Heritage Care, which operates nine aged-care facilities in Sydney and Melbourne, has been contacted for comment.