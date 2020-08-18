National

Vic aged-care centre faces virus lawsuit

By AAP Newswire

Epping Gardens aged care home (file image) - AAP

The aged-care home behind Victoria's largest COVID-19 outbreak is facing legal action from a group of upset families.

Personal injury law firm Carbone Lawyers has launched a class-action suit against Heritage Care Pty Ltd, the parent company of Epping Gardens.

There have been 205 coronavirus cases come out of the centre so far.

Sebastian Agnello, the son of a 92-year-old Epping Gardens resident who died on July 28 after contracting COVID-19 at the centre, is leading the legal challenge on behalf of about 25 families.

All but a few of those families' relatives have died, Carbone Lawyers managing partner Tony Carbone told AAP on Tuesday.

In the writ filed on Monday, Mr Agnello claims Epping Gardens breached its duty of care by permitting staff and residents to not wear personal protective equipment and move freely within the home, risking the spread of COVID-19.

He also alleges aged-care staff from other centres were allowed into the home without self-isolating, while a baby shower on July 16 and a party two days later were permitted despite access being restricted to essential workers and residents.

Heritage Care have been contacted by AAP for comment.

