Boy ‘ran in front’ of truck that hit him

A 16-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a tipper truck performing an illegal turn "ran in front of the truck", a Sydney court has heard.

George Kyriakidis, now 45, is accused of driving dangerously during peak-hour traffic in Bankstown one August afternoon in 2018 when the teenager was heading home from school.

The boy's final moments as the truck collided with his body were captured on CCTV footage and played before the jury during the trial.

In earlier evidence Kyriakidis said he heard and felt a "boomp boomp boomp" before parking his truck and asking witnesses "where did he come from?".

Moments before Kyriakidis had slowed down "almost to a crawling pace" before making the manoeuvre near a street junction, crossing over a painted white island.

In his closing remarks on Tuesday, defence lawyer Brett Longville said a breach of road rules did not prove dangerous driving.

He said the teenager also broke road rules by running onto the painted white island instead of "the shortest safest route", which was a pedestrian refuge about 90 metres away.

"This is truly a case in which a pedestrian has run in front of a truck," he said.

Kyriakidis had no reasonable expectation that a pedestrian - who had a clear view of the truck - would run onto the road to become directly in front of his vehicle, according to the defence.

But crown prosecutor Mark Hay in his closing remarks said Kyriakidis was "driving in a manner dangerous to another person or persons".

"The accused did not stop. He did not bother to check what was coming from the left-hand side....his attention was almost completely taken with what's happening in the right front corner of his truck," he said.

He also accused Kyriakidis - who was on a phone call via a hands-free device at the time of the crash - of being distracted and rushed.

"No one is suggesting for a moment that if he'd seen (the boy) he would have run over him... the case against him is he should have seen him," Mr Hay said.

"If he had taken reasonable precautions...(the boy) would be alive and we would not be here today".

Kyriakidis has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving and not keeping left of a median strip and motor vehicle.

The Panania man's trial in the Downing Centre District Court continues.