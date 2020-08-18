National

Tas border shut until at least December

By AAP Newswire

Sign pointing to a testing clinic in Burnie, Tasmania. - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania's borders will remain closed until at least December 1, Premier Peter Gutwein has announced.

The island state has just one active coronavirus case, a man in hospital who returned from Melbourne after receiving medical treatment earlier in August.

The decision allows sufficient time for the coronavirus situation in Victoria to be brought under control, Mr Gutwein told state parliament on Tuesday.

"At the moment the risk posed to Tasmania by the situation in Victoria is considerable," he said.

"We must avoid a situation like Victoria or NSW, as we would have to impose serious restrictions once again."

Mr Gutwein said the clear date would provide certainty to the community and businesses.

Grants totalling $7.5 million will be handed out to Tasmanians between now and December to encourage them to holiday at home, he announced.

"We also recognise there is a need to do more to help our hospitality and tourism industry," Mr Gutwein said.

Tasmania closed its borders in late March and has recorded a total of 228 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.

Latest articles

News

Step by step

Well known Mulwala resident Liz Seeliger took part in a challenge to continue her exercise and keep occupied during the pandemic, completing a 5000 steps a day challenge in July. “My gentle exercise classes were part of a “5000 steps a day...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Airbnb’s occupied by workers

With Victoria and Melbourne in particular experiencing large numbers of new COVID-19 cases, regional areas are concerned about visitors from Melbourne still travelling up to the area. A Yarrawonga property owner, who has his Anchorage Way property...

Emma Prior
News

Engage with local leaders – Mayor

Federation Council Mayor Pat Bourke is pleading with the NSW Government to work closer with local leaders in respect to border restrictions before the decisions keep being made and councils have to scramble to make it work for their many residents...

Yarrawonga Chronicle

MOST POPULAR

National

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in NSW

NSW has recorded just three new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, the lowest number in more than a month.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire