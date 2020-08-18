National

Tough love for NSW year 12 students

By AAP Newswire

Students make their way across a school playground - AAP

1 of 1

Year 12 students will bear the brunt of the tough decision to ban a range of NSW school activities, with the cancellation of final year rituals including formals, graduation ceremonies and social and sporting events.

Education Department Secretary Mark Scott says the raft of term-three restrictions are based on the most recent health advice designed to stop students mingling and spreading coronavirus.

"So it's tough news for year 12 students. Formals, graduation dinners, that's part of the ritual of this time of year. The health advice is, that to gather year 12 students together at dances and dinners that could be a high risk activity," he told Channel Nine's Today show on Tuesday.

The decision was made in the best interests of HSC students to avoid further disruption to their academic year.

"There's nothing that we would hate more than to have HSC students disrupted by an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst a year 12 group," Mr Scott said.

"The advice is let's not do them in term three. Let's see where we get to at the end of the year. Now is not the right time for that kind of activity. There will be better days ahead."

Where possible, students will be restricted to their year group to limit close contacts and sport across regions will be banned.

"The health advice was to keep community groups together. Let's not travel across the city or travel across the state to play sport. Stick to your local zone, Mr Scott said.

Sport between schools will be restricted to competing students and staff, with parents and spectators banned.

"The broad advice from health is to keep to your group. Keep to your tribe. Even within a school, keep the class groups together. Don't be mingling the students from across the school," he said.

Despite the COVID-enforced closure of numerous NSW schools, Mr Scott said evidence suggested there was very little transmission within school communities.

Only three of 3000 schools across the state had been seriously affected in recent days," he added.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton has its own COVID-19 contact tracing team

Going back into stage three restrictions might feel like Groundhog Day, but there’s one crucial difference between this lockdown and the previous version. Shepparton has its own dedicated COVID-19 contact tracing team.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports two new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has reported two new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of active cases in the region reached 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Madi Chwasta
News

Masks can be a struggle for trauma survivors. Here are some breathing exercises to help.

A Shepparton psychologist is encouraging local trauma survivors to practise breathing exercises, as face masks present a major trigger for many. Pure Empowerment clinical director Rachael Willis said face coverings could also impact on people’s...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in NSW

NSW has recorded just three new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, the lowest number in more than a month.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire