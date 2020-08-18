National

Tower lockdowns spark dozens of complaints

By AAP Newswire

Police keep a watch on a Government Commission tower - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's ombudsman has received dozens of complaints about the treatment of residents during Melbourne's hard lockdown of public housing towers.

It may have ended a month ago but residents of one North Melbourne tower still feel distressed about the severity of and inadequate communication around the harsh lockdown.

About 3000 residents from nine public housing estates were prevented from leaving their homes for any reason in early July.

No notice was given before police were sent in to guard the towers in a bid to control COVID-19 clusters.

In looking the treatment of residents during the 14-day lockdown of 33 Alfred Street at North Melbourne, Ombudsman Deborah Glass has so far received 89 complaints and 55 submissions from individuals and organisations.

"We are hearing very strong concerns about the lack of access people had to information, as well as to fresh air, exercise and medical supplies," she said on Tuesday.

"Even with Melbourne in stage four lockdown, generally most people still have access to essential supplies, fresh air and exercise.

"It is important that we document and understand what happened and learn lessons from what occurred, so that in the future the human rights of public housing tenants are recognised as much as everyone else's."

Ms Glass is analysing data from the Department of Health and Human Service officials and meeting weekly with its officials around ongoing infection controls and preventative health measures at public estates.

Victoria's Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission is also involved in the investigation.

Anyone affected by the hard lockdown can make a submission about their experiences until August 28.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton has its own COVID-19 contact tracing team

Going back into stage three restrictions might feel like Groundhog Day, but there’s one crucial difference between this lockdown and the previous version. Shepparton has its own dedicated COVID-19 contact tracing team.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports two new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has reported two new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of active cases in the region reached 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Madi Chwasta
News

Masks can be a struggle for trauma survivors. Here are some breathing exercises to help.

A Shepparton psychologist is encouraging local trauma survivors to practise breathing exercises, as face masks present a major trigger for many. Pure Empowerment clinical director Rachael Willis said face coverings could also impact on people’s...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in NSW

NSW has recorded just three new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, the lowest number in more than a month.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire