Guilty plea for young mum’s crash death

In August 2018 Nukyah Gunthorpe said a devastating goodbye to her nine-day-old son Eli, who died after being born prematurely.

Four months later she was dead too, killed in high-speed crash in a car driven by her partner Bailey Hogan-Jones.

On Tuesday the now 22-year-old Hogan-Jones pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing her death.

He had smoked ice two hours before driving that day, just a week before Christmas.

Neither he nor Ms Gunthorpe, 21, were wearing seatbelts when the car ploughed into a stationary van in a suburban Bendigo street.

Police were following Hogan-Jones, after seeing him speed through a red light.

In a 60km/h zone police were doing more than twice the speed limit to catch up.

Prosecutor Robyn Harper told Victoria's County Court that it's estimated the car was travelling as fast as 144km/h along the residential road in Flora Hill.

Two men, driving home from a harness racing meet near Warrnambool, were stopped in a turning lane, about to cross into Hogan-Jones' path.

The driver knew he couldnt' get around the corner in time so took evasive action.

Hogan-Jones braked suddenly and lost control of his car, skidding down the road and colliding with the van at a speed between 98km/h and 128km/h.

His lawyers dispute the speed.

Ms Gunthorpe was thrown into the windscreen and suffered critical injuries. She died in hospital an hour later. Hogan-Jones was also injured.

"Is my girlfriend dead? I told her I didn't want to drive," he told officers who arrived at the scene seconds later.

He admitted to a paramedic and police that he had smoked ice two hours before driving. Blood tests in hospital confirmed methamphetamine and amphetamines in his system.

Louise Baggott said her daughter's final words when she went out that day were "I love you mamma".

She said she'd spent the last year mourning, feeling she hadn't properly got to grieve the loss of her grandson before losing her daughter.

"We were so full of hope at one point in our lives. It's all gone," she said.

Ms Baggott's youngest daughter Lola said she didn't like how quiet the house has become without her loud older sister.

"I miss her," she said.

Hogan-Jones' lawyer Eleanor Millar said he had made poor decisions in the past but he had worked to turn his life around after learning he was to be a father.

"With Eli's passing all of that was then undone ... he will have to live with another poor decision for the rest of his life," she said.