Low humidity spurs COVID infections: study

By AAP Newswire

Drier air increases the risk of COVID-19 community transmission, according to NSW research, suggesting the coronavirus could be a seasonal disease.

The University of Sydney-led research, published on Tuesday in the Transboundary and Emerging Diseases journal, estimated COVID-19 community cases could increase by up to eight per cent for every one per cent decrease in relative humidity.

That's because aerosols are smaller and therefore capable of hanging in the air for longer during periods of low humidity, such as in winter.

Lead researcher Professor Michael Ward said the findings demonstrated the need for mask wearing to prevent both the release of aerosols in infected people and exposure to others.

August is the least humid month in some parts of Australia, including Sydney.

"Dry air appears to favour the spread of COVID-19, meaning time and place become important ... accumulating evidence shows that climate is a factor in COVID-19 spread, raising the prospect of seasonal disease outbreaks," Prof Ward said in a statement.

Prof Ward said a 10 per cent drop in relative humidity could double COVID-19 notifications.

It was the second such study conducted by Prof Ward and associates at the Fudan University School of Public Health on the links between COVID-19 and relative humidity.

The research did not find similar links between COVID-19 and rainfall, temperature or wind.

