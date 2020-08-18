WA cancels royal show amid virus fears

Western Australia has cancelled its annual royal show and postponed phase five restrictions for another two months in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The royal show had been due to kick off on September 26, with half a million people typically attending the week-long event.

But Premier Mark McGowan on Tuesday said he had received advice it would be too risky to stage the show given the inability to track and trace attendees and the difficulty associated with keeping surfaces clean.

"Obviously this news will be disappointing for many families, for many businesses and many regional communities," he said.

"I am personally very sorry and very disappointed that we've had to make this decision.

"I hated doing this. It's sad because the royal show is such a great event. I was looking forward to taking my own children."

Phase five restrictions are now due to come into place on October 24 - the same date earmarked for the AFL grand final.

Under phase five, crowds at Optus Stadium will be allowed to double to 60,000 and the two square metre rule will be removed.

Queensland remains favourite to host the grand final but Western Australia continues to be linked to the flagship event.

"The grand final is one of those things I get asked a lot about ... but it's not our main priority," Mr McGowan said.

"I understand it would still be the biggest stadium and biggest crowd in Australia so it's not like they would lose anything."

One new case was recorded overnight. The state has five active cases, all in hotel quarantine.