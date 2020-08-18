National

WA cancels royal show amid virus fears

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australia has cancelled its annual royal show and postponed phase five restrictions for another two months in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The royal show had been due to kick off on September 26, with half a million people typically attending the week-long event.

But Premier Mark McGowan on Tuesday said he had received advice it would be too risky to stage the show given the inability to track and trace attendees and the difficulty associated with keeping surfaces clean.

"Obviously this news will be disappointing for many families, for many businesses and many regional communities," he said.

"I am personally very sorry and very disappointed that we've had to make this decision.

"I hated doing this. It's sad because the royal show is such a great event. I was looking forward to taking my own children."

Phase five restrictions are now due to come into place on October 24 - the same date earmarked for the AFL grand final.

Under phase five, crowds at Optus Stadium will be allowed to double to 60,000 and the two square metre rule will be removed.

Queensland remains favourite to host the grand final but Western Australia continues to be linked to the flagship event.

"The grand final is one of those things I get asked a lot about ... but it's not our main priority," Mr McGowan said.

"I understand it would still be the biggest stadium and biggest crowd in Australia so it's not like they would lose anything."

One new case was recorded overnight. The state has five active cases, all in hotel quarantine.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton has its own COVID-19 contact tracing team

Going back into stage three restrictions might feel like Groundhog Day, but there’s one crucial difference between this lockdown and the previous version. Shepparton has its own dedicated COVID-19 contact tracing team.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports two new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has reported two new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of active cases in the region reached 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Madi Chwasta
News

Masks can be a struggle for trauma survivors. Here are some breathing exercises to help.

A Shepparton psychologist is encouraging local trauma survivors to practise breathing exercises, as face masks present a major trigger for many. Pure Empowerment clinical director Rachael Willis said face coverings could also impact on people’s...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in NSW

NSW has recorded just three new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, the lowest number in more than a month.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire