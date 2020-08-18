National

Slain soldier’s killer close to freedom

By AAP Newswire

Soldiers from Private Robert Poate's 6RAR unit carry his coffin - AAP

The father of an Australian soldier murdered by a rogue Afghan sergeant fears the killer will soon walk free, if he hasn't already.

Robert Poate was one of three Australian officers killed by Hekmatullah in 2012.

His father Hugh Poate is increasingly concerned Hekmatullah could soon be released from jail under a prisoner swap deal brokered between the United States and the Taliban.

Mr Poate described the deal as "frustrating and extremely disappointing" for the family and friends of each slain soldier.

"The fact that this person is going to be released is not something that we ever thought would happen. It's not something we're looking forward to," he told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

"His sentence was execution, it was not a term of imprisonment. If that sentence had been carried out, we wouldn't be in this situation now."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other senior ministers have contacted US and Afghan officials to try and stop Hekmatullah's release.

"Whatever they're doing is far too little and it's far too late," Mr Poate said.

He believes the Australian government has "stonewalled and stymied" requests for updates and information on the killer's whereabouts.

"He may well have been released already. We don't know. We're not being told anything," Mr Poate said.

Hekmatullah is one of 400 prisoners who could be released to secure peace with the Taliban.

He has been in prison for seven years.

The Afghan government said on Tuesday it would not release more Taliban prisoners until the militants free more captured soldiers.

The announcement will be welcome news for countries including Australia and France, who have been calling for militants convicted of killing westerners to remain behind bars.

