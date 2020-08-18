National

Coalition ‘pussy-footing around’ on super

By AAP Newswire

Industry Super Australia chairman Greg Combet - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's superannuation industry believes the Morrison government is softening the ground to scrap a legislated rise in employer contributions due to begin next year.

The assistant minister for superannuation, Jane Hume, has stakeholders on edge after declaring she is "ambivalent" about raising the super guarantee from 9.5 per cent to 12 per cent over the next five years.

Industry Super Australia chairman Greg Combet, a former Labor minister and ACTU secretary, believes the government is laying the groundwork to dump the scheduled rises in employer contributions.

"It certainly looks that way and in these circumstances I think it's best for the government to just really state its position rather than pussy-footing around," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"If that's where they're going then they should really say so."

Latest articles

News

Indigo budget adopted

Indigo Shire Council has formally adopted its budget for 2020/21, with the mayor describing it as one of the most challenging in the council’s history. Mayor Jenny O’Connor said the 2020 summer bushfires followed by the devastating COVID-19...

Robert Muir
News

Businesses welcome JobKeeper 2.0

Local businesses in the local community have welcomed the federal government announcement of the six-month extension of JobKeeper payments. The nationwide changes mean it will be easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to apply for JobKeeper...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

Council meets with minister

The NSW Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock held a zoom meeting with Murray River councils on Monday to hear their concerns about border closures. Federation Council’s Mayor, Deputy Mayor and General Manager were part of the video...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Market worker COVID-19 positive

A public health alert has been issued for people who attended Sydney Markets after a person worked at the popular venue while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire