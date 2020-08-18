Sydney Market worker COVID-19 positive

Scores of Sydney market-goers are at risk of contracting COVID-19 after a person worked at one of the city's most popular shopping spots while infectious.

The positive case attended the Sydney Markets at Flemington on August 9, but was diagnosed a week later.

Close contacts have been identified and advised to isolate themselves for two weeks and get tested.

Anyone else who attended the market between 8am and 4pm are considered casual contacts and must monitor for symptoms.

The market has been thoroughly cleaned and NSW Health says there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The positive case is among the growing number that have unknown sources, which are worrying authorities.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday announced NSW had recorded just seven new coronavirus cases, but she remains more anxious than ever about the spread of infections where the source is a mystery.

"That is a big concern because ... Melbourne didn't get worse because of the number of cases they had," she said on Monday.

"They had undetected community transmission which then unknowingly got to a stage where it ... formed a number of different clusters and we certainly don't want that to happen here."

Of most concern is the undetected spread of the virus in Sydney's west and southwest.

The seven new cases were detected from 10,806 tests, with one case a returned overseas traveller in quarantine while the other six were acquired locally.

It comes as tough new rules are announced to stop the spread of the virus in NSW schools.

Formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned and students must remain within their relevant class or year groups.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the rules applying to public schools would come into effect on Wednesday, but that she has written to private schools asking them to also abide.

"It is also being done with the spirit of trying to make sure that our schools can maintain their on-site learning," she said.

Under the new guidelines anyone with COVID-19 symptoms cannot return to school until they receive a negative test result, spectators at school events are banned, and sports carnivals are restricted.