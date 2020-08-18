National

Syd quarantine hotel guard catches virus

By AAP Newswire

A breach of Sydney's hotel quarantine program has occurred, with a security guard at the Marriott Hotel testing positive to coronavirus.

NSW Chief Health Officer Doctor Kerry Chant said the man has since worked at Flemington's Sydney Markets, Parramatta Local Court and Bankstown Central.

He was one of 16 mystery cases recorded in NSW over the past four weeks that have been concerning authorities.

It comes as the state recorded three new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, the lowest daily number in more than a month.

They were diagnosed from 13,736 tests in the 24-hour period, compared with 10,806 tests and seven positive cases in the previous 24 hours.

Two of the new cases, from southwest Sydney, were locally acquired. The other is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said on Tuesday.

One of the locally acquired case is a close contact of the funeral gatherings cluster, bringing the total cases associated with that cluster to 73.

The other local case is from a growing number with no known source, which is worrying authorities.

