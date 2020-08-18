NT coalition could be policy chaos: Gunner

Northern Territory's chief minister has warned voters that a Country Liberal Party-Territory Alliance coalition could lead to policy chaos for the Top End.

Territorians will cast their votes for a new government on Saturday, with pollsters saying the race is too close call.

Labor leader Michael Gunner on Tuesday told voters a conservative coalition in the NT could lead to significant policy comprises.

He warned that the two parties were at odds on issues, such as gas fracking, and it wasn't clear whose policies would be adopted

"Nobody knows in a coalition between Territory Alliance and CLP who is chief and who is deputy," he told reporters.

"Whoever is chief will probably get the way with the policies.

"They should work out and they should tell Territorians because that's a big thing to know before you vote."

Mr Gunner says voters should give his government a second term to safely guide them through the coronavirus crisis.

But his government has been slammed for its handling of the NT economy, which was rated as the nation's worst performer by CommSec for the June quarter

A budget update the same month showed debt and deficit had soared to record levels.

The coronavirus crisis is expected to result in the Territory's deficit jumping by $1.28 billion from the previous forecast to more than $2.28 billion, with net debt predicted to hit $8.25 billion.

Territory Alliance leader Terry Mills says the NT is facing its worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

"Under Labor we've been plunged into a prolonged economic crisis with job losses, no new mines, agricultural production decline and construction decimated," Mr Mills said.

"We need a paradigm shift."