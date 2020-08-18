Ruby Princess saga sails to Senate inquiry

Australian Border Force and agriculture officials are set to face questioning over the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

The cruise ship has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and hundreds of cases, with a NSW inquiry into its Sydney disembarkment laying most of the blame on state health authorities.

ABF was absolved of playing any part in the debacle, but federal Labor's home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally wants more answers from officials when they front a Senate inquiry on Tuesday.

Senator Keneally says the ABF and agriculture department officials gave permission for people to disembark the ship.

"Federal agriculture officials will need to explain why their department failed to follow its own protocols and procedures in handling the arrival of the Ruby Princess," she said.

"The prime minister has ducked and weaved every question about his government's failure to stop the one boat that mattered."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has apologised over the cruise ship saga and has promised to implement all recommendations from the inquiry, released on Friday.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston will also appear before the Senate inquiry, along with officials from government departments she has responsibility for.

Defence force officials will also face questioning.

Australia marked its deadliest day of coronavirus on Monday, with 25 deaths recorded in Victoria.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says Australians should not expect that to be the peak daily death toll.

Twenty-two of Monday's deaths were linked to aged care outbreaks.

Dr Coatsworth said health advisers were working on a set of principles to go to national cabinet on Friday, which would guide the way the states and territories set up their own aged care response centres.

The first such centre was set up in Victoria to help state and federal authorities coordinate their action.

Dr Coatsworth said each centre would be different because each state and territory had a different approach to dealing with health emergencies and managing crises.

"There won't be a one-size-fits-all aged care response centre for every state," he told reporters in Canberra.

Victoria recorded 282 new coronavirus cases on Monday while NSW had seven.

In South Australia, a woman in her 30s who flew into Australia from India on a repatriation flight earlier this month tested positive for coronavirus on day 12 of her 14-day isolation period.

Her partner has also tested positive, although their two children remain free of the infection.