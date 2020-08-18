National

Push to raise health insurance penalty age

By AAP Newswire

Patient has blood pressure checked. - AAP

1 of 1

Australians shouldn't be penalised for choosing not to have health insurance until they're 35 instead of 30, Catholic hospitals believe.

Catholic Health Australia is urging the federal government to tinker with the health insurance system so younger people sign up.

The group says lifetime health cover - penalties to the cost of private health coverage added each year after turning 30 - should instead be incurred after the age of 35.

The policy is designed to attract younger people to insurance early, so they don't pay more later.

But CHA health policy director James Kemp says the current system does not reflect modern timelines, with people having children later in life.

"We're seeing thousands of first-time mums in their mid-30s realising they can't afford private health insurance because they've racked up years of LHC penalties, so they're turning to the strained public system," he said.

"For too many younger Australians in their mid-20s, the need for health insurance is just not top of mind.

"The private health insurance industry needs to recognise that and develop policies that better reflect the modern setting."

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is due to release private health insurance statistics on Tuesday, and CHA expects it to show a further drop in people aged between 25 and 35 with cover.

The group believes Australians should also be allowed to stay on their parents' health insurance plans for longer.

Latest articles

Opinion

Let’s vote, or delay the election?

Among the many tough decisions the Victorian Government will make in the coming weeks, one that has been somewhat overlooked so far is the October council elections. Last week, The Age reported it was “likely” Victorians won’t be heading to the...

James Bennett
Opinion

Council needs to act on parking now

Anthony Brophy Shepparton Greater Shepparton City Council has introduced free off-street parking at council-owned carparks, albeit with timing restrictions. This is most welcomed by traders and customers. However there is an anomaly. The stipulated...

James Bennett
Opinion

Iconic and reflective shows go online

Stories. Stories of weaving, art, life, history. Stories that speak from a deeply rich culture. Stories of people, families, communities, ancestors, country: of a rich heritage that is tens of thousands of years old. Stories told in bark paintings...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire
National

Low deaths a blip as Victoria dents virus

Victoria’s lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in two weeks is likely just a blip but authorities are confident the infection peak has passed.

AAP Newswire