Push to raise health insurance penalty age

Australians shouldn't be penalised for choosing not to have health insurance until they're 35 instead of 30, Catholic hospitals believe.

Catholic Health Australia is urging the federal government to tinker with the health insurance system so younger people sign up.

The group says lifetime health cover - penalties to the cost of private health coverage added each year after turning 30 - should instead be incurred after the age of 35.

The policy is designed to attract younger people to insurance early, so they don't pay more later.

But CHA health policy director James Kemp says the current system does not reflect modern timelines, with people having children later in life.

"We're seeing thousands of first-time mums in their mid-30s realising they can't afford private health insurance because they've racked up years of LHC penalties, so they're turning to the strained public system," he said.

"For too many younger Australians in their mid-20s, the need for health insurance is just not top of mind.

"The private health insurance industry needs to recognise that and develop policies that better reflect the modern setting."

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is due to release private health insurance statistics on Tuesday, and CHA expects it to show a further drop in people aged between 25 and 35 with cover.

The group believes Australians should also be allowed to stay on their parents' health insurance plans for longer.