Pressure on government over health costs

The Morrison government is facing pressure to reconsider the private health insurance premium increase expected in October and make other changes to improve affordability.

Figures for the June quarter released on Tuesday showed hospital treatment membership fell by 30,174 people in the year to June 2020, taking hospital coverage as a share of population from 44.3 per cent in June 2019 to 43.6 per cent.

Hospital membership for the 20-49 age group fell by 55,646 people, due to worsening affordability and fewer young people seeing value for money from policies, according to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority data.

Policy suspensions due to COVID-19, some of which may be reinstated in later periods, also contributed to the reported membership decline.

The Australian Medical Association has called for the October federal budget to include reforms to improve the affordability and value of private health insurance.

Catholic Health Australia says "lifetime health cover" - penalties to the cost of private health coverage added each year after turning 30 - should instead be incurred after the age of 35.

The policy is designed to attract younger people to insurance early, so they don't pay more later.

The largest net fall in coverage was 9289 people in the 20 to 24 age group.

The Australian Private Hospitals Association said the government should restore the health insurance rebate to 30 per cent for low-income households, as well as adjust the lifetime health cover settings.

Labor health spokesman Chris Bowen said with premiums up 30 per cent under the coalition government and the COVID-19 downturn hitting incomes, hospital coverage was now at its lowest level in 14 years.

"The Private Health Insurance Act gives the Minister for Health the power to reject premium increases that 'would be contrary to the public interest'," Mr Bowen said.

"Greg Hunt must now explain why another 2.92 per cent average increase in October would be in the public interest - or cancel that increase altogether."

Mr Bowen acknowledged claims were expected to recover in coming months and welcomed steps such as HBF's cancellation of its 2020 premium increase.

APRA reported across the sector lower premium revenue (down 1.4 per cent), higher claims (up two per cent) and higher management expenses (up 15.8 per cent).

The fall in premium revenue to $6.1 billion reflected the ongoing decline in membership, deferral of premium increases and premium concessions/holidays provided to policyholders due to COVID-19.

Despite the drop, net profit after tax was $159.3 million during the quarter, after a $53.9 million loss in the prior quarter.