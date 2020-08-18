National

Ten thousand blood donors urgently needed

By AAP Newswire

A blood donation (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A nationwide shortage of blood and plasma stocks could be only weeks away if more than 10,000 additional donors do not sign up to give blood.

Each week, 31,000 donations are needed to help Australians through trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and a host of other situations.

But, over the past three months, Red Cross' Lifeblood service has seen a drastic increase in no-shows and cancellations.

Looking ahead, the number of appointments in the next few weeks has also dropped.

"To meet the needs of Australian patients, we really need 10,383 additional people to donate over the next two weeks," Lifeblood chief executive Shelly Park said.

She is concerned confusion about lockdown measures may be keeping people away.

"Donating blood and plasma is classed as essential care giving and we have worked with all state and territory governments to make sure donors can keep their appointments, even in lockdown."

Ms Park says donation centres are COVID-safe, with strict social distancing, temperature checks and regular, thorough cleaning.

People who want to become blood donors can visit the Lifeblood website or call 13 14 95 to set up an appointment.

Latest articles

World

Australia, France oppose Taliban release

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar says he is working to address Australian and French concerns about Taliban prisoners being freed.

AAP Newswire
World

Ex-Spanish king in UAE amid investigation

The royal household has confirmed that the former king of Spain, Juan Carlos, has been in United Arab Emirates since August 3.

AAP Newswire
World

Japanese PM has hospital check-up

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has undergone a medical check-up in hospital amid concerns he could be suffering fatigue.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire
National

Low deaths a blip as Victoria dents virus

Victoria’s lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in two weeks is likely just a blip but authorities are confident the infection peak has passed.

AAP Newswire