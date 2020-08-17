National

CCC will not pursue MP over Qld nurse leak

By AAP Newswire

Brittany Lauga - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission will not investigate Labor MP Brittany Lauga over claims she leaked personal information about a COVID-19 positive nurse, who was then harassed online.

The Keppel MP was among those calling for the unidentified nurse to be fined, after she admitted to breaching COVID-19 travel restrictions and was linked to the death of Nathan Turner in the Central Queensland town of Blackwater.

The Nurses Professional Association of Queensland, who referred to the matter to the CCC, said the woman had received death threats and was the vilified on national TV by the government.

Ms Lauga told reporters at the time the woman had admitted to contact tracers that she drove 167km from Rockhampton to Blackwater to watch a sunset before she was diagnosed with the virus and before Mr Turner died.

A post-mortem examination later found Mr Turner did not have the virus, but died of other causes.

The CCC received two complaints about the Assistant Education Minister's conduct but has decided not to pursue an investigation.

"Following an assessment of the allegations and information provided in the complaint, and after reviewing information independently obtained by the CCC, the CCC has now determined there is insufficient evidence that a criminal offence has been committed by the Member for Keppel," the statement said on Monday.

The CCC has referred an allegation relating to the alleged disclosure of confidential and personal information by a Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service employee to the CQHHS to deal with itself.

"It is an opportune time to remind public servants who are required to deal with confidential and personal information to only access it, and disclose it, for authorised reasons."

Latest articles

News

Alternative proteins present new opportunity, says NSW Farmers

Greater involvement in the alternative proteins space is a growth opportunity for the agriculture industry, according to NSW Farmers. The farm lobby group says more engagement in the space would also ensure traditional and alternative proteins are...

Country News
News

Peter Greenham dies

The founder of the Greenham Group of meat processing companies, Peter Greenham, has died. The family announced the death of Mr Greenham in Melbourne on Sunday, August 16 at the age of 83. His passing was marked by staff at the Tongala Greenham...

Geoff Adams
News

National farm dog challenge kicks off today

The 2020 Cobber Challenge starts today, with 12 dogs from around the country competing to win the title of Australia’s hardest working dog. Over three weeks, the dogs will wear GPS collars tracking how fast, how far and how long they work...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Low deaths a blip as Victoria dents virus

Victoria’s lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in two weeks is likely just a blip but authorities are confident the infection peak has passed.

AAP Newswire
National

Youngest COVID-19 death as Vic passes peak

A man in his 20s has become the youngest victim of coronavirus in Australia, as authorities remain confident Victoria has passed the peak of its second wave.

AAP Newswire