Charges upgraded to murder over SA assault

By AAP Newswire

A South Australian man has been charged with murder after the victim of a serious assault in the state's Riverland earlier this month died in hospital.

Police allege the 29-year-old man from Vanuatu was attacked in the grounds of a Paringa accommodation facility on August 2 by a man known to him.

He failed to report for work the following day and was found unresponsive in his cabin that night.

Police and paramedics were called and the man was taken to the Berri Hospital with serious injuries and airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he died last week.

Riverland detectives arrested a 25-year-old man over the assault.

He was initially charged with assault causing serious harm but police said on Monday the charges had been upgraded to murder.

He was refused police bail to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court in December.

