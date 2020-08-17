V’Landys to plead ABC journo had ‘malice’

One of the most powerful men in Australian sport will be allowed to argue an ABC journalist acted with malice when producing an allegedly defamatory program on horse cruelty.

In a pre-trial ruling on Monday, the Federal Court also permitted Peter V'landys access to communications between those working on the 7.30 program to bolster his case.

Mr V'landys, chairman of Australia's rugby league governing body and chief executive of Racing NSW, is suing the ABC and journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna over an October 2019 broadcast titled The Final Race.

The episode exposed cruelty against former racehorses across Australia and aired graphic footage from Queensland knackeries.

Mr V'landys says he wasn't shown the footage and the program was edited in a way to infer Racing NSW was responsible for and had jurisdiction for the treatment of horses in the interstate facility.

The program "greatly injured" the sporting czar, hurt his feelings, undermined his reputation as a regulator and otherwise brought his reputation into public disrepute, ridicule and contempt, his statement of claim says.

The ABC denies the program conveyed the claimed defamatory meanings.

On Monday, despite the broadcaster's protests, Mr V'landys was permitted to add a claim for aggravated damages backed by the allegation he was "deliberately set up or ambushed".

He alleges the respondents "deliberately or intentionally" deceived him about the program's nature, deliberately didn't make him aware of the footage and dishonestly edited the program.

It was plain that the Racing NSW boss was claiming the report was put together with an intention to maximise the hurt or harm to his reputation, Justice Michael Wigney said.

"These are, of course, very serious allegations," he said on Monday.

"It remains to be seen whether they can or will be established at trial."

The court in July heard Mr V'landys hadn't actually seen the program but felt hurt after hearing the summary of it provided to him by another person.

The episode and transcript remain on the ABC website.

Justice Wigney, who oversaw the landmark Geoffrey Rush defamation trial in 2019, said the aggravated damages issues had been "bubbling under the surface for some time" and should have been raised at an earlier date.

But the desire to allow all issues in dispute to be litigated outweighed adverse considerations arising from the late application and inadequate explanation for the delay, he said.

The ABC argued Mr V'landys had sought an early trial date and shouldn't be allowed to adjust his claim, but conceded they wouldn't be materially prejudiced.

Justice Wigney said the evidence backing Mr V'landys' claim for aggravated damages lacked specificity and was somewhat ambiguous so couldn't be described as "perfect or even ideal".

But it was sufficient for ABC to know the case they have to meet.

He also allowed the Australian Rugby League Commission chairman to access communications between those involved in the production and publication of The Final Race.

But Justice Wigney refused access to other documents and threw out subpoenas for two people who appeared in the program: Elio Celetto of the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses and Professor Paul McGreevy, a veterinarian and animal welfare specialist.

"The subpoenas were expressed in extremely broad terms - they appear to amount to little more than an impermissible fishing expedition," he said.

The matter returns to court in September.