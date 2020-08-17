National

Bell case causes issues for other matters

By AAP Newswire

Troy Bell (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Eleven cases investigated by South Australia's Independent Commissioner Against Corruption are in limbo because of issues raised in the prosecution of independent MP Troy Bell, a court has heard.

Bell is due to stand trial later this year charged with 20 counts of theft and dishonesty in relation to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But a District Court judge recently criticised how Bell's case was investigated, including the decision by ICAC to refer it straight to the director of public prosecutions and bypass police.

However, the judge stopped short of agreeing to a defence application for a permanent stay of proceedings based on those issues.

On Monday, DPP Martin Hinton QC told the court that there were 11 matters either already before the courts or with his office were now "in a state of paralysis" because of the issues raised in the Bell ruling.

He wants those questions of law determined before the Bell case continues.

But Bell's lawyer, Marie Shaw QC, wants his case to proceed, first with an argument over the admissibility of evidence.

She told the court on Monday that it would be unfair to delay the proceedings, considering the long period of time since the charges were laid.

"My client has had this matter hanging over his head for a very long time," Ms Shaw said.

After failing in his stay application, Bell vowed to continue to fight to clear his name.

The charges cover a period before he entered state parliament when he worked as an independent provider of educational programs.

Prosecutors have accused him of overcharging and falsifying invoices, accounts and meeting minutes.

As the member for Mt Gambier, he was first elected as a Liberal in 2014 but quit the party after his arrest in August 2017.

He was returned at the 2018 state election after contesting the poll as an independent.

District Court Judge Leisl Chapman will make a ruling on the immediate future of the case later on Monday.

Latest articles

News

DataVat delves into dairy genetics

DataGene’s August release of Australian Breeding Values shines the spotlight on DataVat, a website that puts a wealth of genetic information at dairy farmers’ fingertips. DataVat’s Animal Search function allows the user to look up...

Dairy News Australia
Dairy

Organic Dairy Farmers of Australia sold to Kyvalley Dairy-owned company

Remarkable Milk Company, which is majority owned by Kyvalley Dairy, has acquired the assets of Organic Dairy Farmers of Australia, which went into receivership in May. The purchase includes the land, a processing facility and all brands and...

Rodney Woods
Dairy

Farmers benefit from soil moisture monitoring

More than 1000 local dairy farmers have experienced improved confidence to make irrigation scheduling decisions through a range of soil moisture monitoring programs. Murray Dairy demonstration programs were carried out at farms across the region and...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
National

Low deaths a blip as Victoria dents virus

Victoria’s lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in two weeks is likely just a blip but authorities are confident the infection peak has passed.

AAP Newswire