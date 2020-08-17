Man found mentally impaired in killing

Courtney Herron was a bright young woman who, despite falling on troubled times, had her whole future ahead of her.

But over 50 horrendous minutes last May, she was beaten to death with a tree branch by a man in the grip of schizophrenia.

The 25-year-old met her killer Henry Hammond earlier that day and invited him to spend the day with her boyfriend and their friends.

The group felt "uneasy" about his presence but allowed him to tag along. Ms Herron treated Hammond to dinner that night and in the early hours of the following morning they went for a walk in Melbourne's Royal Park.

Hammond picked up a tree branch and Ms Herron became scared, asking him "are you going to kill me?".

The 27-year-old was found not guilty of her murder on Monday, by way of mental impairment.

Two psychologists told Victoria's Supreme Court that Hammond was schizophrenic and didn't know what he was doing, or that it was wrong.

Those close to Ms Herron believe Hammond is feigning his mental illness, but Dr Ranji Darjee said Hammond had symptoms including spiritual and religious delusions and grandiose beliefs dating back to 2017.

Hammond believed Ms Herron was a spirit connected to a past life who was there to hurt him, and that she would be reincarnated.

"I think he truly felt that he was under threat and if he didn't do what he did then he was going to come to very serious or fatal harm," Dr Darjee said.

A friend of Ms Herron's had taken a photo of Hammond earlier in the day, because Ms Herron's boyfriend felt "uneasy" about him.

That evening Ms Herron and Hammond went for dinner together at a Fitzroy restaurant and when they returned to the group they smoked ice together.

Friends took a video of their conversation because they were "acting strangely". They then headed to the park where Hammond attacked her.

A man sleeping nearby heard screams followed by hitting sounds, and described Hammond as going "hell for leather" for almost an hour.

Afterwards he dragged her body to a clearing, giving her what he described to police as a "symbolic burial".

He told police he knew the justice system "doesn't usually take into account spiritual activities".

Dr Darjee said drugs Hammond had used that day may have worsened or exacerbated his mental state, while the beliefs he had that day were entirely linked to his schizophrenia.

Justice Phillip Priest ordered Hammond remain in custody until the matter returns to court in September.