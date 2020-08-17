Policeman wants his WA murder trial moved

A policeman charged with murder over the shooting death of an Aboriginal woman in Western Australia's Mid West region wants his trial to be moved from Perth to Geraldton.

Joyce Clarke, 29, was allegedly armed with a knife when the officer shot her outside a Geraldton home on September 17 last year.

The constable, who is on bail and whose identity is suppressed due to safety concerns for his family, on Monday appeared via video link for his first appearance in the WA Supreme Court, where he formally pleaded not guilty.

His barrister Linda Black indicated the defence wants the case to be heard in Geraldton when the officer stands trial.

Ms Black suggested the court could seek a report on whether there were any security issues that would arise from relocating the matter.

Director of Public Prosecutions Amanda Forrester SC agreed it was appropriate for the court to seek such a report.

"The state is entitled to indict where it pleases," she added.

Justice Michael Corboy noted there were ample means of dealing with matters regardless of where they were heard.

He extended the officer's bail and directed the defence and prosecution to provide submissions on the potential relocation.

Ms Black also indicated the defence would be seeking variations to the terms of the officer's bail.

The matter will return to court on September 18 but Justice Corboy said it would not be necessary for the officer to appear.

Further details of the trial, including its length, are expected to be considered when a status conference is held on October 29.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson previously told reporters there were about 80 witnesses and CCTV vision from a house.

Asked whether it was the worst day of his career, Mr Dawson replied: "It's one of the saddest."

Ms Clarke, a mother-of-one, had mental health problems and had been recently released from prison when she was shot.

Family and supporters have demanded to know why lethal force was used.

Ms Clarke's adoptive mother Anne Jones, who took care of her from the age of five months, said at the time that the Aboriginal community would watch the legal process with great interest.

The last time police were charged over a custodial death was in 1983 when five officers were acquitted of unlawfully killing 16-year-old Aboriginal boy John Pat in Roebourne.

The royal commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody started a few years later.