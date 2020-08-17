National

Woman charged over death of Brisbane man

By AAP Newswire

The case of a woman accused of killing a Brisbane man, whose body was discovered in a Cairns hotel, has gone before court.

Madeleine Joan Lewin, 32, did not appear as the manslaughter charge was mentioned in Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday.

The case was adjourned for mention again on Tuesday.

Anthony Brady, 52, travelled to Cairns from Brisbane for work and was last seen at a Caltex petrol station last week.

His body was discovered on Friday in a hotel on Sheridan Street, Cairns.

Police arrested Lewin on Sunday after tracing her to the suburb of Manoora following a public appeal.

