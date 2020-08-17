National

Former NT cop jailed for fraud

By AAP Newswire

A former NT policeman who swindled a Brisbane business out of more than $24,000 has been sentenced to jail on his 47th birthday.

Shane Kevin Mulder was handed a two-and-a-half year jail sentence for defrauding the company of $24,113 between August 2012 and January 2015.

He used labour and materials from his employer Firemex to do work for three other businesses with which he was associated.

The court heard Mulder was a police officer in NT for three years before moving to Brisbane in 2006.

Mulder was in a position of trust as a co-ordinator responsible for technicians, Brisbane District Court Judge Nathan Jarro said on Monday.

"You knew that money was rightly that of your employers," he told Mulder during sentencing.

Mulder has accessed his superannuation to pay restitution, but Judge Jarro said custody was warranted because of the seriousness of the offences.

The court heard Mulder has had difficulty keeping a job since he was charged with fraud.

"But that is only because of your own offending behaviour," Judge Jarro told Mulder during sentencing.

He said Mulder had one previous conviction from NT for stealing in 2005.

He ordered Mulder's jail term be suspended for five years after serving two months in jail.

Mulder was also sentenced to a month in prison for using his employer's account with another business to buy two toolboxes for about $150.

