Queensland hopes pinned on AFL grand final

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hopes Victorians will get behind Queensland's bid to host the AFL grand final as the southern state continues its coronavirus fight.

Ms Palaszczuk says close talks with the game's national body are ongoing behind the scenes.

"Queensland has hosted the bulk of the competition," she told reporters on Monday.

"I'd hope that people living in Victoria would also support Queensland."

The AFL is yet to announce the move but is expected to make a decision shortly.

The premier says she understands it's a tough choice to deprive Melbourne of its big day.

"Lets face it, (the grand final) has never left Victoria but Queensland does stand ready, willing and able to host," Ms Palaszczuk said.

She believes Victoria will remain locked down until at least Christmas.

Queensland meanwhile recorded no new coronavirus cases on Monday and has had no community transmissions for 28 days.

That's despite a busy royal show long-weekend in the state's southeast with 132 flights delivering 7270 arrivals, 740 of whom have gone into mandatory quarantine.

On the roads, police stopped 8601 vehicles at the border, turning around 594 and ordering 27 people into quarantine.

Only 14 on the spot fines were issued including nine false declarations from people trying to get across the border and one border breach.

Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said people were giving a whole raft of reasons for trying to enter the state.

"These are all people driving into our state without the proper exemption. Fortunately our officers are being vigilant."

Mr Gollschewski said he was still seeing a lack of social distancing at some venues and urged people to take the health measures seriously.