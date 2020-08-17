NSW govt to respond to cruise ship report

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is set to respond to the findings of an inquiry into the Ruby Princess cruise ship saga, which found state authorities made "inexcusable" errors that led to the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

The special commission of inquiry headed by Bret Walker SC identified a series of "inexcusable", "inexplicable" and "unjustifiable" errors made by NSW authorities before and after 2700 cruise ship passengers were allowed to disembark into Sydney's Circular Quay in March.

Ms Berejiklian released the report immediately after receiving it on Friday and took the weekend to read through its 300-odd pages. She will comment publicly later on Monday.

Meanwhile, NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay has called on the premier and Health Minister Brad Hazzard to own up to the government's failings and formally apologise to those who lost relatives.

"For the 28 families who lost loved ones and 1000 who were infected from the Ruby Princess, I hope Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Health Minister Brad Hazzard will apologise today," she tweeted on Monday.

"Under our Westminster system, they must accept responsibility."

In the report, Mr Walker reserved his harshest criticism for NSW Health, while relieving Australian Border Force officials of blame for the debacle.

The ship - which was low on medical supplies and swabs for COVID-19 tests due to shortages - left Sydney on March 8 for New Zealand and returned 11 days later.

Passengers were allowed to disembark before the results of 13 expedited tests, which showed at least three people had the virus, were received.

The delay was "inexcusable" and the swabs should have been tested immediately, Mr Walker said.

He found the NSW government also erred by allowing the disembarked passengers to immediately travel interstate and abroad, breaching a new public health order.

"Ultimately, every passenger and crew member of the Ruby Princess should have been tested for COVID-19 while in enforced quarantine," the report said.

The inquiry revealed the Ruby Princess outbreak infected 663 passengers and led to 28 deaths, including 20 in Australia and eight in the United States.

Separate NSW Police and coronial inquiries into the Ruby Princess are ongoing and not expected to report back for at least another month.