Top Sydney school closed after virus case

By AAP Newswire

Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook - AAP

Students at a leading Sydney girls school are self-isolating after a pupil tested positive to coronavirus as the state continues to be plagued by unknown transmission sources.

Sydney Girls High School is closed for deep cleaning on Monday as it works with NSW Health to establish the infected girl's close contacts.

All staff and students are asked to self-isolate while that process is underway. Her case will be counted in Monday's official figures.

A man in his 80s became NSW's latest virus fatality, taking the state's toll to 54 on Sunday with the national figure increasing to 396.

But the state recorded just five new cases, the lowest number since July 12.

All were locally acquired infections. Three of the five are connected to the Tangara School for Girls cluster, which has so far been linked to 25 case in total, in Cherrybrook in Sydney's north-west.

The three are linked to previous Tangara cases who visited four separate venues between August 2 and August 8.

Investigations are ongoing into the two other cases, including a man in his 40s, from western Sydney, and a close contact of the man. The source infection is currently unknown.

"As COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community, maintaining high rates of testing is vital at this time," NSW Health said in a statement.

Authorities are urging people with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for testing.

To date, there are 378 cases where the source infection has not been identified. Some 24,093 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday.

In a case to be included in Monday's figures, Parramatta Local Court was cleaned as a precaution on Sunday after a security contractor tested positive to COVID-19.

The Department of Communities and Justice said the person last worked at the courthouse on Wednesday, August 12.

It said all close contacts had been identified and people at the courthouse between 8.30am and 12.30pm last Tuesday and Wednesday should watch for symptoms.

NSW Police on Sunday fined a party bus operator $5000 after he allegedly breached coronavirus health orders.

The 25-year-old drove the bus carrying 43 passengers from Penrith to the Sydney CBD when he was pulled over by police shortly after 11.15pm on Saturday.

He was questioned and then charged over the number of passengers on board, including several who appeared to be underage and intoxicated.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old girl for cocaine possession.

