NSW records seven new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded just seven new coronavirus cases but Premier Gladys Berejikilian says while infections are declining she remains anxious about the spread of undetected cases in western and southwestern Sydney.

The seven cases were recorded from 10,806 tests in the 24-hours until 8pm on Sunday. One was a returned overseas traveller and six were aquired locally.

"We remain concerned about potential undetected strains of coronavirus in western and southwestern Sydney," Ms Berejiklian said.

"My anxiety remains the same, if not slightly higher because every week we've had an accumulation of undetected or unsourced cases."

Meanwhile a string of school closures, the latest being Sydney Girls High on Monday after a student returned a positive test, has prompted new COVID-safe rules.

From Wednesday all public schools in the state will be required to implement the changes to ensure communities remain safe inside and outside the school gate, NSW Education Department said.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is prohibited from returning to school until a negative test result has been reported.

Formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned and students must remain within their relevant class or year groups.

Schools must not travel outside their local community or zone and interschool sport and zone carnivals are restricted to 100 people per venue and held locally.

Spectators, including parents and carers, won't be allowed on school grounds or at sporting events held during school hours.

Schools may hold a Year 12 assembly at school without parents to recognise the completion of school or consider delaying events until later in the year.

However students and staff required to support HSC students are permitted to meet their HSC requirements with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Victoria recorded 25 coronavirus deaths on Monday, taking the national toll to 421 while a man in his 80s became the latest virus fatality in NSW on Sunday, taking the state's toll to 54.

NSW recorded five new cases on Sunday, the lowest number since July 12.

All were locally acquired. Three are connected to the Tangara School for Girls cluster, which has so far been linked to 25 cases in total, in Cherrybrook in Sydney's northwest.

The three are linked to previous Tangara cases who visited four separate venues from August 2-8.

Authorities are urging people with even the mildest symptoms to get tested.

Sydney Girls High School said a trial HSC exam scheduled for Monday would be rescheduled when the school re-opens after cleaning.

Parramatta Local Court was cleaned as a precaution on Sunday after a security guard tested positive.

The Department of Communities and Justice said the guard worked last Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

It said all close contacts had been identified and people at the courthouse between 8.30am and 12.30pm last Tuesday and Wednesday should watch for symptoms.