National

Vic to detail coronavirus in health staff

By AAP Newswire

Doutta Galla Yarraville Village in Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian officials are working to better understand COVID-19 infection rates among the state's health workforce as more public sector nurses are deployed in aged care homes to cope with rising cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews says details should be released early this week to answer some fundamental questions in relation to health staff.

On the latest figures, 1164 are dealing with the virus.

"We know how health workers are positive but where did they get it from?" Mr Andrews said.

"Did they get it from work, did they get it in the community?"

He said the analysis should also provide some breakdown on which workers were most at risk and why.

It comes as more public sector nurses and carers are being deployed across Victorian nursing homes and the number of deaths in the age care sector continues to rise.

Victoria reported another 16 deaths from the virus on Sunday, taking the state's toll to 309 and the national toll to 396.

Eleven were linked to nursing homes and there were now 2075 active infections in aged care.

Mr Andrews said while he could not guarantee there would no more outbreaks across other sites, the situation had improved.

"In many respects, this is a direct function of the fact that this is a wildly infectious virus," he said.

"Certainly today, yes there are some additional outbreaks but there are less than we had two or three weeks ago when we were at a real tipping point.

"I certainly can't rule out that there will be other outbreaks in other aged homes but we're all in there working as hard as we can."

Overall, Victoria reported another 279 virus infections across the state on Sunday, taking the total number of active infections to 7671.

Of those 3478 had no known source.

The numbers continued the downward trend in the seven-day average, suggesting the worst of the second wave had passed.

Latest articles

Sport

Lindsay Park’s Bella Nipotina claims Quezette Stakes

Lindsay Park filly Bella Nipotina had not won a race heading into Saturday’s Group Three Quezette Stakes at Caulfield — but there was hardly a moment during the 1100 m sprint where that fact did not look like it would be changing. At...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GALLERY - Golf action at Numurkah

Numurkah Golf Club members were out and about last week on the course. News photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture some of the action

Shepparton News
Sport

Tatura meeting proves fruitful for the region’s trainers

Tatura’s nine-race card on Saturday was the day one stable landed a big winner and the day one trainer had salt rubbed into the wound of the big one that got away. Echuca’s training duo of Mick Cornish and Donna Gaskin had been told by a jockey...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
National

Low deaths a blip as Victoria dents virus

Victoria’s lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in two weeks is likely just a blip but authorities are confident the infection peak has passed.

AAP Newswire