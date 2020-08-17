National

Melbourne to get electronic prescriptions

By AAP Newswire

Health Minister Greg Hunt - AAP

As coronavirus-hit Victoria extends its state of emergency, the federal health department is expanding the rollout of electronic prescriptions to support a safer and more convenient supply of medicines for patients.

In a joint communique with the Australian Digital Health Agency, the Department of Health says the expansion of the rollout follows successful testing since May 2020.

Given Melbourne's COVID-19 crisis, they are working with the Royal College of General Practitioners and the Pharmacy Guild of Australia to support doctors and pharmacists in the Greater Melbourne area to access this new technology faster.

"This will support a safer and more convenient supply of medicines for patients," they said in the statement.

Previously, electronic prescriptions were only written or dispensed as part of the trials in "communities of interest".

"This is now being expanded to the Greater Melbourne area," they said..

The move comes amid signs that Victoria may be getting on top of the state's COVID-19 outbreak after reporting 279 infections on Sunday, only the second time it has been below 300 since late July.

"The signs now are that the trend is of progressive reduction," federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

However, there were also 16 new virus-related deaths in the state, bringing its total to 309.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews the state of emergency has been extended until Sunday September 13.

NSW also reported one death, bringing the national toll to 396.

Mr Hunt is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine to conquer the coronavirus will be available next year.

He said the government is in advanced negotiations with a range of different companies with regards to a vaccine.

"I am now on the basis of our best advice genuinely more optimistic, I think the work is moving closer to a vaccine," he said.

Labor's health spokesman Chris Bowen welcomed the announcement, but felt Australia has come to this point very late when 20 such agreements have already been made around the world.

"The first government to enter into an advanced supply for vaccine did so in mid-May," Mr Bowen told reporters in Sydney.

