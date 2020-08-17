National

Experts front day one of Vic hotel inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Jennifer Coate - AAP

A professor who delivered a scathing assessment of Victoria's health system will give evidence at the inquiry into the state's hotel quarantine program.

Failures in the scheme are believed to be responsible for the Victoria's second wave of COVID-19, which has killed hundreds of people and led to the nation's toughest lockdown.

Infectious diseases expert Lindsay Grayson is among three witnesses to appear at the inquiry's first public hearing on Monday.

Professor Grayson wrote a blistering comment piece in The Age newspaper in July.

"It's time to discuss the reality - namely, that the Victorian Health Department is one of the worst-funded and dysfunctionally organised in the nation," he said.

He praised staff, singling out Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

"But the system they work in is paper-thin," Prof Grayson said.

He is the professor of infectious diseases at the University of Melbourne and the director of infectious diseases and microbiology at Austin Health.

Professor Ben Howden from the Doherty Institute and Dr Charles Alpren from the Department of Health and Human Services will also give evidence at the hearing, which will cover topics including infection control and contact tracing.

The $3 million inquiry, headed by retired judge Jennifer Coate, was delayed two weeks due to Melbourne's stage four restrictions on workplaces.

The hearings will now be conducted entirely online.

The inquiry was originally due to report by September 25, but will now report in November.

