National

Gas prices falling during pandemic: ACCC

By AAP Newswire

AGL Power Station at Torrens Island in Adelaide. - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says a new report from the competition watchdog confirms gas prices have continued to fall, a welcome development in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's interim inquiry report into the east coast gas market found the pandemic has had little impact on production or consumption.

But it did find the majority of offers by producers for supply in 2020 and into 2021 fell to between $8 to $10 per gigajoule, from $9 to $12 per GJ.

There was also evidence of further price falls since February, with prices being offered in Queensland falling below $7 per GJ.

"The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt across the economy," Mr Frydenberg said in a statement on Monday.

"Which is why it is important that the government and the ACCC continue to monitor developments in Australia's gas markets to ensure Australia's consumers and businesses benefit from competition."

However, the government is taking seriously the ACCC's concerns of a widening divergence between domestic and export markets.

"It is essential that local gas users see the price reductions locally that are available on the LNG export market," Energy and Emissions Reductions Minister Angus Taylor said.

"We expect these price reductions to be passed on fairly."

Beyond 2021, the supply outlook is expected to tighten with the ongoing impact of COVID-19 casting uncertainty longer term.

"Gas will be central to our ongoing economic recovery," Mr Taylor said.

"A robust and competitive gas industry will allow both gas producers and users to thrive, with lower prices benefiting all Australians."

Latest articles

News

Premier doesn’t rule our stage four for regional Victoria

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has not ruled out stage four COVID-19 restrictions for regional Victoria, but said further measures were “some way off”.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton COVID-19 cases different to other “concerning” regional centres

Goulburn Valley Health says Shepparton’s steep rise in COVID-19 cases is different to other “concerning” regional centres, with all active cases being closely managed by the hospital’s contact-tracing team.

Madi Chwasta
News

Look Good Feel Better program celebrates 20 years in Shepparton

While Shepparton residents have gone into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a group of local ladies are hoping to spread the message that cancer does not stop during this time. The women volunteer for the Look Good Feel Better program, which...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
National

Low deaths a blip as Victoria dents virus

Victoria’s lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in two weeks is likely just a blip but authorities are confident the infection peak has passed.

AAP Newswire