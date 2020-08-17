National

Tradies set for easier cross border access

By AAP Newswire

Homes under construction in Adelaide's west. - AAP

Tradies will soon be able to work in different states and territories under one licence following an agreement between the nation's treasurers.

Commonwealth, state and territory treasurers under the Council of Federal Finance Relations have agreed to allow individuals who hold an occupational license in one Australian jurisdiction to work in another.

This means carpenters, joiners, bricklayers, builders, electricians and plumbers, as well as a raft of other licensed occupations such as teachers and property agents, could find it easier to do business across borders.

"The new framework will cut red tape, drive job creation and allow workers to move more freely around the country to where the work is," federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

"This will especially assist our tradies apply their craft around the country without having to get individual licences in each state or territory if they are working across borders."

Currently there are over 800 different licences in manual trades alone.

The council is aiming to implement the uniform scheme from January 1, 2021, subject to the passage of legislation in indivdual jurisdictions.

