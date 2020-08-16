National

Victorian surfer fined over hunt for waves

By AAP Newswire

A surfer rides a wave at Keramas Beach, in Bali. - AAP

A surfer who drove more than 140km in search of better waves is among the latest group of Victorians fined for breaching quarantine rules.

Victoria Police on Sunday said 243 fines had been handed to individuals in the past 24 hours for breaching the Chief Health Officer's directions.

They included 84 curfew breaches, 30 at vehicle checkpoints and 28 for failing to wear a face covering without a valid reason.

Police said a man living in Torquay had travelled more than 140km to surf at Castle Cove because there were "no waves on the east side".

Another two men had travelled from Bayswater to Bonnie Doon to collect clothes, while four people caught driving in Wyndham during curfew hours said they were going to buy cigarettes.

Police assessed 12,714 vehicles at checkpoints in the 24-hour period and conducted 4490 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places.

