AFL apologises to WA premier over breach

By AAP Newswire

Swans player Elijah Taylor in action against St.KIlda - AAP

The AFL has apologised to Western Australia's premier after Sydney player Elijah Taylor was banned for the rest of the season for breaching the state's quarantine rules.

Taylor's partner entered the Swans' COVID-19 hub accommodation in Perth when she was not authorised to do so.

The Swans have been fined $50,000 for the breach, with $25,000 suspended and $25,000 included in their 2021 soft cap.

WA Police are continuing to investigate the breach and Premier Mark McGowan says both Taylor and his partner could face charges.

"it's very disappointing," he said on Sunday.

"The AFL gave us every assurance this wouldn't happen. The Swans have let us down, the AFL has let us down. We're disappointed in both organisations.

"I received an apology from the AFL this morning. I appreciate that but ... they promised us this wouldn't happen and they let us down."

WA Police have notified Sydney that 19-year-old Taylor can continue his quarantine with the team, while his partner will also be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Both the AFL and the Swans have said there are no excuses for the breach.

Mr McGowan said he remained open to the state hosting the grand final if teams complied with quarantine requirements.

But he said he had no intention of WA bidding to host the showcase event, which is increasingly likely to be played in Brisbane.

"If Queensland wants to, good luck to them," he said.

"We know our stadium is the best and we also know we're the strongest football state."

The state's Royal Show is due to get underway on September 26 with authorities confident it will be safe to host the annual event.

Mr McGowan said he would discuss with the Royal Agricultural Society whether to grant their request to bring in some carnival workers from the eastern states.

"As to whether or not carnival workers come from the east to Western Australia, that's yet to be decided," he said.

"What we're not going to do is compromise our safety and quarantine arrangements for the Royal Show."

WA on Sunday recorded no new cases of coronavirus. Four cases remain active.

