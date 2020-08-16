National

NSW records 1 COVID-19 death, 5 new cases

By AAP Newswire

Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook - AAP

1 of 1

A NSW man has become the latest coronavirus fatality as the state recorded five new cases of infection.

The death of the man, who was aged in his 80s, takes the state's toll to 54 with the national figure increasing to 396.

Of the five new cases reported up to 8pm Saturday, three are linked to the Tangara School for Girls cluster.

Health authorities are investigating two remaining infections including a man in his 40s from Western Sydney, who acquired the disease locally, and a close contact.

All current infections are connected to previously reported cases who visited four separate venues between August 2 and August 8.

The venues include a Crust Pizza in Concord on August 6 and 7, between 4pm and 9pm; Den Sushi in Rose Bay, on August 8 between 7.15pm and 8.45pm, Cafe Perons in Double Bay on August 8 between 1pm and 2pm and Horderns Restaurant at Milton Park Country House Hotel and Spa, in Bowral, August 2 between 7.45pm and 9.15pm.

People who were at those locations are recommended to get tested for the virus and self-isolate for fourteen days.

It comes as police fined a party bus operator overnight who allegedly transported 43 people from Penrith to Sydney.

The bus was pulled over at about 11.15pm in the Sydney CBD following reports it was being driven erratically along Wheat Road.

Police questioned the 25-year-old driver about the number of passengers onboard, including several who were underage and appeared intoxicated.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly being found with cocaine and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

The driver was issued with a $5000 fine for failing to comply with a public health order.

Some 24,093 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the 24 hours to Saturday night.

"As COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community, maintaining high rates of testing is vital at this time, and NSW Health urges anyone with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for testing," NSW Health said in a statement on Sunday.

Latest articles

National

AFL apologises to WA premier over breach

Premier Mark McGowan says both the AFL and the Sydney Swans have let Western Australia down after Swans player Elijah Taylor breached quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW records 1 COVID-19 death, 5 new cases

The national death toll from COVID-19 is now 396, after a man in his 80s died in NSW.

AAP Newswire
National

Company results season shows virus pain

The Australian company reporting season continues this week with generally disappointing results because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire