National

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

By AAP Newswire

Healthcare worker Sarah Baker receives a COVID-19 test. - AAP

1 of 1

VICTORIA'S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 16

* 279 new cases

* 16 deaths, taking the state toll to 309 and the national figure to 395

* Latest deaths include: a woman and two men in their 70s, two women and four men in their 80s, four women and three men in their 90s

* 11 deaths are linked to aged care

* 16,764 total confirmed Victorian cases, 7671 remain active with 451 in regional Victoria.

* 3478 "mystery" cases, an increase of 95 since Saturday

* 662 people in hospital, with 40 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators

* 1164 active cases among healthcare workers

* 2075 active cases in aged care

* 1,959,302 total test results, with 21,566 since Saturday

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria to remain until September 13.

Latest articles

National

Another virus-free weekend in Queensland

Queensland’s premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has credited the state’s hard border closure with allowing residents to resume a somewhat normal life.

AAP Newswire
National

Sixteen more Victorians die of virus

Latest figures have revealed 16 more people have died from coronavirus in Victoria, bringing the national toll to 395, as the state reported 279 new cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

Victoria has recorded 279 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, taking the national toll to 395.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire