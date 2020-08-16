National

Signs Vic on path to virus reduction: Hunt

By AAP Newswire

Man wearing mask at Flinders St station, Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt believes Victoria is seeing the early signs of flattening the curve of its second-wave coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria reported 279 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from 303 the day before and only the second time it has been below 300 since late July.

However, the state's death toll continued to climb with 16 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 309. The national total stands at 396, after one death in New South Wales.

Speaking before Victoria announced its daily COVID-19 tally, Mr Hunt said on the best medical advice he had received, Victoria is on a path to progressive reduction.

"There is a long way to go. There will be good days, there will be bad days. There will be days when the numbers are up and days when the numbers are down," he told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

"But the signs now are that the trend is of progressive reduction."

He said the most important thing now is contact tracing to make sure each new case in Victoria is followed up.

But Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid believes there are just too many people with the virus for contact tracers to keep up.

"Once you get hundreds and hundreds of cases a day, you've then got to find 10 to 20 to 50 to 100 people per case," Dr Khorshid told the Nine Network's Weekend Today program.

"It's just impossible for contact tracers, and it's why it's so important that the general lockdowns are in place."

Still, Mr Hunt is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine to conquer the coronavirus will be available next year.

He said the government is in advanced negotiations with a range of different companies with regards to a vaccine.

"I am now on the basis of our best advice genuinely more optimistic, I think the work is moving closer to a vaccine."

"All our advice has been 2021 is the most likely anything that occur. Before then, then that would be an outstanding result, not just for Australia but for the world."

Latest articles

National

Another virus-free weekend in Queensland

Queensland’s premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has credited the state’s hard border closure with allowing residents to resume a somewhat normal life.

AAP Newswire
National

Sixteen more Victorians die of virus

Latest figures have revealed 16 more people have died from coronavirus in Victoria, bringing the national toll to 395, as the state reported 279 new cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

Victoria has recorded 279 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, taking the national toll to 395.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus takes heavy toll on Vic aged care

The Victorian government says it may be weeks before COVID-19 deaths in aged care homes start to decrease, after another 19 people died across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire