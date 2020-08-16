National

Students to return to SA in September

By AAP Newswire

About 300 international university students will return to Adelaide in September to help revive the nation's education sector which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilot program has met all the federal government health and safety requirements, The Sunday Mail reports.

"We are looking forward to welcoming back students from overseas through this much-needed pilot program," Premier Steven Marshall said.

"International students are an important part of our community, adding to our state's vibrancy and multiculturalism.

"South Australia's handling of COVID-19 has put us in the ideal position to be a first-mover in bringing back international students."

The flight from Singapore for South-East Asian students is expected to arrive in Adelaide in early September, in a test run for a return nationally.

The final-year students are expected to follow a strict hotel quarantine regime, paid for by universities and the same as that in place for repatriated Australians.

