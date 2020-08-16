National

Childhood immunisation at record level

By AAP Newswire

Childhood immunisation rates have risen to record levels, with coverage for all five year olds now at 94.77 per cent, which federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says is an incredible result at a time of a pandemic.

Immunisation rates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children have increased even more, to 96.90 per cent.

"To have our indigenous immunisation rates at about our general population is just a really positive thing," Mr Hunt told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

He said the importance of immunisation during the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be overstated and is an essential weapon in the fight against the virus.

The government is investing more than $400 million in the national immunisation program each year and Mr Hunt said this is clearly working.

