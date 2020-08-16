National

Growing optimism over virus vaccine: Hunt

By AAP Newswire

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine to conquer the coronavirus will be available next year.

Mr Hunt says the government is close to striking a deal which would permit the production of a vaccine in Australia, but was unable to provide the names of the companies involved due to contractual reasons.

"We are in advanced negotiations with a range of different companies with regards to a vaccine," Mr Hunt told Sky News' Sunday Agenda.

"I am now on the basis of our best advice genuinely more optimistic, I think the work is moving closer to a vaccine.'

He said very significant progress is being made around the world to produce a vaccine.

"All our advice has been 2021 is the most likely anything that occur," he said.

"Before then, then that would be an outstanding result, not just for Australia but for the world."

