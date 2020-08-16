National

Police hunt last person to see missing man

By AAP Newswire

A woman police believe was the last person to see Anthony Brady alive - AAP

Queensland police say they want to speak to the last person to see Anthony Brady alive after the 52-year-old's body was found at a Cairns hotel.

Detectives are seeking the whereabouts of a 32-year-old woman said to be known to police and anyone else who witnessed anything unusual at the city's Sunshine Towers Hotel.

Police had been trying to find Mr Brady since Thursday, when family reported him missing after he failed to return from a trip to Cairns.

A body was found at the pub on Friday evening and while yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be him.

The results of a post-mortem examination are still to come but it's thought Mr Brady died at least 24 hours earlier.

