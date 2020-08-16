National

Sixteen more Victorians die of virus

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media

Another 16 people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria as the state confirmed 279 more cases on Sunday.

The deaths take the total number nationally to 395 and the toll in Victoria to 309.

Eleven were linked to aged care facilities, and there were now 2075 active infections in aged care, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The deaths came after just four fatalities were reported on Saturday, appearing to confirm the fears of health officials that the Saturday number was a blip in the data.

But the number of new cases continues a downward trend in the seven-day average.

"These numbers are heading in the right direction," Mr Andrews said.

"But while these numbers are positive I wouldn't want anyone in Victoria to think we had the luxury of backing off."

The premier also confirmed specialist medical teams had entered the Doutta Galla facility at Yarraville with a number of residents moved from the centre.

There were reports 19 residents tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

As late as Friday, Doutta Galla reported that no further staff or residents had tested positive but said further testing was underway.

But the premier said there were now 58 cases, including 33 residents and 25 staff, of the virus linked to the Yarraville site.

There were also 72 cases at the Japara Gooonawarra Aged Care Home in Sunbury, including 43 residents.

Mr Andrews previously refused to rule out taking over more coronavirus-ridden private aged care facilities struggling to provide adequate care.

After sending in public hospital nurses to Glenlyn Aged Care in Fitzroy, Florence Aged Care in Altona North and Kalyna Aged Care in Delahey, the premier on Saturday said the government was ready to take over more sites if needed.

"I can't rule out that we will add to that list," he said in Melbourne.

"If we are asked to step in then that is exactly what we do.

"That's all about making sure residents get the best care."

