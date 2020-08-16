Help for private care if needed: Andrews

National

Premier Daniel Andrews will not rule out taking over more coronavirus-ridden private aged care facilities struggling to provide adequate care.

After sending in public hospital nurses to Glenlyn Aged Care in Fitzroy, Florence Aged Care in Altona North and Kalyna Aged Care in Delahey, the premier on Saturday said the government was ready to take over more sites if needed.

"I can't rule out that we will add to that list," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"If we are asked to step in then that is exactly what we do.

"That's all about making sure residents get the best care."

His comments came as disturbing images published by Guardian Australia showed ants crawling from a wound on the leg of a 95-year-old Kalyna Aged Care resident.

Staff brought in to run the nursing home reported residents hadn't received food or water for 18 hours and finding faeces on the floor.

Mr Andrews made a point of highlighting that of 2041 active cases in Victorian aged care settings, 2036 cases were linked to the private system and just five to the public sector.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths associated with the Victorian aged care sector is 184, which is 63 per cent of a total 293 Victorian deaths.

The premier's emphasis on the public-private breakdown of cases followed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's refusal on Friday to take ultimate blame for failures in the federally-regulated sector.

Mr Morrison speaking on 2GB radio on Saturday reiterated his view that while there had been failings, aged care outbreaks in Victoria would not exist without rampant community transmission.

Victoria recorded 303 new cases on Saturday - the second-lowest daily figure in August - and four deaths.

There are 3383 "mystery" cases in the state where the source of the infection is unknown.

While daily case increases are gradually dipping, signalling that Melbourne and regional lockdowns are working, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there was no room for complacency.

