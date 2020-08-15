National

Virus ‘conspiracy’ among Vic excuses

By AAP Newswire

More fines issued for COVID-19 breaches - AAP

A Melbourne man caught breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules believes the virus is a conspiracy and he has been targeted by police.

Officers conducted 3994 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state in the 24 hours to Saturday morning and fined 223 people.

That included the conspiracy-touting Truganina man who was found in Box Hill, on the other side of the city and well outside the permitted 5km travel radius.

Some 87 people were fined $1652 for breaching Melbourne's 8pm to 5am curfew and 27 were fined $200 for not wearing a mask.

Another 23 fines were dished out at vehicle checkpoints.

A driver in Wyndham, on his way to buy fast food, was stopped by police and found to be watching Netflix on his phone while at the wheel.

In regional Victoria, a Morwell man took the train to Drouin to go for a walk in breach of stage three rules.

