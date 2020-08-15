National

Aussie aircraft makes Beirut aid drop

By AAP Newswire

Australia makes aid drop to Beirut

Australia is delivering urgently-needed humanitarian supplies to Beirut as the city continues to reel from a blast that left more than 170 people dead and 30,000 homeless.

Saturday's delivery will include shelter kits and mobile warehouses to replace destroyed storage facilities, in addition to the $5 million in aid already promised to organisations like the Red Cross Movement and UNICEF.

The federal government said the supplies will be distributed by trusted NGOs, including the Red Cross, and Australia's UN partners.

An Australian Defence Force C-130J Hercules aircraft based in the Middle East is touching down in the Lebanon capital on Saturday.

The August 4 explosion was fuelled by 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at Beirut's port for six years.

More than 6000 people were injured and at least 172 were killed in the blast, which has sparked unrest including the resignation of Lebanon's government.

