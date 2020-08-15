Vic records 4 deaths, 303 new virus cases

Victoria has recorded four more COVID-19 deaths and 303 new cases as the state continues to flatten the curve.

The figures were released on Saturday morning and reflect the past 24 hours in Australia's worst coronavirus-hit state.

It's the second-lowest daily figure reported in Victoria this month after 278 cases on Thursday.

Victoria's daily case numbers are gradually decreasing, with the seven-day average down to 344 from 521 a week ago.

But authorities warn there is more progress needed before lockdown restrictions can be eased.

"We could not conceive of opening up with 200 cases a day," Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said on Friday.

"We couldn't do it with 100 cases a day.

"We have to head for the lowest possible number."

Over the past seven days Victoria has recorded 303, 372, 278, 410, 331, 322 and 394 cases respectively.

"The seven-day trend indicates the peak was probably four or five days ago and we will continue to see lower numbers overall from here on in," Prof Sutton said.

The four further deaths take the state's toll to 293 and the nation's to 379.

More than 100 deaths in Victoria have come in the past week alone.

A man in his 20s became Australia's youngest fatality on Friday as the state recorded 14 more deaths - 12 of whom were aged care residents.

Aged care deaths make up 70 per cent of coronavirus deaths across the country and remain of great concern to Prof Sutton and Premier Daniel Andrews.

There were 2034 active cases across 119 aged care facilities as of Friday.

Melburnians remain subject to strict night time curfews, time-limits on outdoor exercise, distance allowed from home, mandatory public mask wearing and shut downs of non-essential industries.

Regional Victorians are living under stage three restrictions.