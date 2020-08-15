National

Political leaders mark end of World War II

By AAP Newswire

Australian war hero Teddy Sheean will be top of mind when the country's leaders come together to commemorate Victory in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will attend the Australian War Memorial on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

A closed service televised from inside the national institution will be beamed across the country.

"The end of the Second World War is a moment our nation will remember forever," Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester said.

"It is part of our history and the stories told by Australians who were there on 15 August 1945 remind us of this."

Almost one million Australians served in World War II including 39,000 who died and another 30,000 taken prisoner.

Roughly 12,000 are still alive, some of whom will attend Saturday's service alongside Governor-General David Hurley.

Sheean, a sailor in World War II, was this week approved by the Queen to receive a posthumous Victoria Cross, which is Australia's highest military honour.

The teenage seaman died in 1942 when the HMAS Armidale was sunk by Japanese bombers in the Timor Sea.

The 18-year-old strapped himself to an anti-aircraft gun and fired at enemy planes as the ship went down.

He is credited with saving the lives of 49 crew.

